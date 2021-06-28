 Skip to main content

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Jumps On Encouraging Data From Hepatitis B Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 6:55am   Comments
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) announced the presentation of five abstracts at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress for AB-729 in chronic hepatitis B and AB-836 programs.
  • AB-729 demonstrated robust mean HBsAg reduction across all doses and dosing intervals with a favorable safety and tolerability profile, followed by a sustained plateau phase.
  • AB-729, dosed at 60 mg every eight weeks, achieved a mean HBsAg (surface antigen of the hepatitis B virus) decline of -1.87 log10 IU/mL at week 44, comparable to 60 mg dosed every four weeks.
  • AB-729 resulted in HBsAg declines below 100 IU/ml in 75% of treated subjects and increased HBV-specific immune responses in 3/5 evaluable subjects.
  • AB-729 was generally safe and well-tolerated.
  • Arbutus will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM E.T.
  • Price Action: ABUS shares are up 13.1% at $3.81 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

