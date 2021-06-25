AstraZeneca's Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Shows Clinical Benefit In Adolescents
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has reported results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating exenatide extended-release 2mg in adolescents aged 10–17 years with type 2 diabetes.
- This once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist significantly reduced blood sugar, as measured by HbA1c, versus placebo.
- The results were presented at the 2021 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.
- The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that exenatide reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively.
- Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults.
- The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections (10% in the exenatide group) and abdominal pain (13% in the placebo group).
- Gastrointestinal disorders were reported less frequently in the exenatide once weekly group than in the placebo group (22% vs. 26%).
- The FDA granted AstraZeneca a priority review for its supplemental application to use exenatide in adolescents 10–17 years old.
- In the US, exenatide is currently indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.06% at $59.04 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.
