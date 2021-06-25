 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Shows Clinical Benefit In Adolescents

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
AstraZeneca's Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Shows Clinical Benefit In Adolescents
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNhas reported results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating exenatide extended-release 2mg in adolescents aged 10–17 years with type 2 diabetes.
  • This once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist significantly reduced blood sugar, as measured by HbA1c, versus placebo.
  • The results were presented at the 2021 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that exenatide reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively.
  • Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults. 
  • The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections (10% in the exenatide group) and abdominal pain (13% in the placebo group). 
  • Gastrointestinal disorders were reported less frequently in the exenatide once weekly group than in the placebo group (22% vs. 26%).
  • The FDA granted AstraZeneca a priority review for its supplemental application to use exenatide in adolescents 10–17 years old.
  • In the US, exenatide is currently indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.06% at $59.04 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial Type 2 DiabetesBiotech News Health Care FDA General

