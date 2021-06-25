 Skip to main content

Sickle Cell Biotech, Graphite Bio Prices Upsized Initial Public Offering

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
  • Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH) is set to go public on the heels of a $238 million raise less than ten months after getting started with a Series A funding of $45 million
  • Graphite is using a familiar tool to tackle genetic diseases with its CRISPR/Cas9 technology.
  • Graphite is looking to enroll 15 adults in the GPH101 Phase 1/2 trial, hoping to launch by mid-2021, with initial proof-of-concept data expected by the end of 2022.
  • According to the SEC S-1 filing, Graphite plans to spend about $90 million of its IPO funds on this Phase 1/2 trial, with another $40 million going to push through IND studies for each of their other two programs in X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency and Gaucher disease. 
  • An additional $80 million is to be earmarked for other preclinical candidates.
  • Graphite has set a launch price of $17 per share and will trade on NASDAQ under the ticker GRPH.

