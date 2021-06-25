Vir Biotech's HBV Candidates Show Positive Safety Profiles
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has announced new data from its ongoing Phase 2 trials of VIR-2218 and Phase 1 studies of VIR-3434 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
- The results were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress 2021.
- Data demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and the potential durable response of VIR-2218, an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid, through 48 weeks.
- In a separate analysis evaluating VIR-2218 in combination with pegylated interferon alfa for 12 weeks, a more rapid and substantial HBsAg decline was observed in the co-administration cohort compared to VIR-2218 alone.
- The treatment regimen resulted in no new safety signals.
- Additionally, two new analyses from the Phase 1 trial of VIR-3434 showed no safety signals in healthy volunteers dosed with up to 3,000 mg.
- The company plans to start a VIR-3434 - VIR-2218 combination trial in the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: VIR shares are down 6.9% at $46.17 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Hepatits BBiotech News Health Care General