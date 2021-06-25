 Skip to main content

Vir Biotech's HBV Candidates Show Positive Safety Profiles

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
  • Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has announced new data from its ongoing Phase 2 trials of VIR-2218 and Phase 1 studies of VIR-3434 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. 
  • The results were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress 2021.
  • Data demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and the potential durable response of VIR-2218, an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid, through 48 weeks. 
  • In a separate analysis evaluating VIR-2218 in combination with pegylated interferon alfa for 12 weeks, a more rapid and substantial HBsAg decline was observed in the co-administration cohort compared to VIR-2218 alone. 
  • The treatment regimen resulted in no new safety signals.
  • Additionally, two new analyses from the Phase 1 trial of VIR-3434 showed no safety signals in healthy volunteers dosed with up to 3,000 mg. 
  • The company plans to start a VIR-3434 - VIR-2218 combination trial in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are down 6.9% at $46.17 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Hepatits BBiotech News Health Care General

