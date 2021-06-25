 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regulus Therapeutics Presents Additional Data From Rare Kidney Disease Program

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
Share:
Regulus Therapeutics Presents Additional Data From Rare Kidney Disease Program
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLSannounced the presentation of additional data from the first cohort from Phase 1b trial of RGLS4326 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), as well as new preclinical data. 
  • The data were shared at the PKD Connect Conference 2021.
  • The data demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism by showing target engagement in the kidneys through a statistically significant increase in urinary biomarkers PC1 and PC2, validating miR-17 as a target for ADPKD treatment. 
  • RGLS4326 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events. 
  • The poster also describes new preclinical data showing treatment with RGLS4326 results in increased gene and polycystin levels in vitro. 
  • In addition, improvements in key disease markers were demonstrated in the Pkd1(F/RC) mouse model that harbors Pkd1 mutation equivalent to human ADPKD.
  • Price Action: RGLS shares are down 1.64% at $0.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RGLS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Gets Authorization For COVID-19 Treatment, Nods For Sanofi-Regeneron In Europe, Osmotica Divestment, 2 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Incyte, Ascendis FDA Decisions, Liver Congress Presentations And 4 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Regulus's Polycystic Kidney Disease Candidate Shows Benefit At Interim Analysis
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Rare Kidney DiseasesBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com