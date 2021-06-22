Corcept Therapeutics Stock Drops After Disappointing Interim Data From Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel Trial In Pancreatic Cancer
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has announced preliminary results from its Phase 3 RELIANT trial of relacorilant for metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- The trial evaluated relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in pancreatic cancer patients who had relapsed following at least two prior lines of therapy.
- 2/31 evaluable patients exhibited tumor shrinkage designated as a partial response, a response rate of 6%, while 15 patients achieved stable disease for at least 12 weeks.
- The combination was well-tolerated.
- "Apparent level of benefit does not justify its further study as a treatment for end-stage pancreatic cancer, and we will not pursue an approval unless we believe our candidate therapy offers a substantial benefit," added Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept's Chief Executive Officer.
- Enrollment for the trial is stopped.
- The will initiate a Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: CORT shares are down 7.75% at $21.2 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
