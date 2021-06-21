Cassava Sciences Stock Gains After Outlining Clinical Development Progress For Lead Alzheimer's Candidate
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has announced a mid-year update highlighting clinical development progress and providing guidance on upcoming data releases for simufilam and SavaDx.
- Simufilam is Cassava's lead drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; SavaDx is an investigational diagnostic candidate to detect Alzheimer's with a simple blood test.
- In March 2020, Cassava Sciences initiated a long-term, open-label study to evaluate simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
- The study is funded by a research grant award from the National Institutes of Health.
- The Company plans to announce the results of an interim analysis on safety and cognition for the first 50 subjects to complete nine months of open-label drug treatment.
- These cognition data will be presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Cassava Sciences will also present biomarker data from the open-label study.
- In May 2021, Cassava Sciences initiated a Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS). Patients who previously completed at least one year of open-label treatment with simufilam qualify to enroll in the CMS.
- Cassava Sciences plans to initiate a Phase 3 program of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease in the second half of 2021.
- The first Phase 3 study is designed to evaluate symptomatic improvement, and the second trial will determine disease-modifying effects of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease.
- Price Action: SAVA shares are up 4.60% at $83.31 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.
