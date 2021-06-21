Theratechnologies Peptide-Drug Conjugate Shows Better Anti-Metastatic Activity Compared With Docetaxel Alone
- Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: THTX) has announced new preclinical in vivo findings on its peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), TH1902.
- The results demonstrate that TH1902 has better anti-metastatic activity when compared to docetaxel alone when administered at an equimolar concentration in a lung metastasis cancer model expressing the sortilin (SORT1) receptor.
- The Company intends to present these findings at an upcoming scientific meeting.
- The Company will host a webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its SORT1+ Technology and TH1902, which will include additional details on these preclinical findings.
- Price Action: THTX shares are up 3.77% at $3.85 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.
