 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akero Therapeutics New Analyses For Efruxifermin Shows Rapid, Substantial Liver Fat Reduction In NASH Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Akero Therapeutics New Analyses For Efruxifermin Shows Rapid, Substantial Liver Fat Reduction In NASH Patients
  • Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKROhas announced additional analyses from its Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin (EFX) in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with F1-F3 fibrosis.
  • Data were presented at the 2021 International Liver Congress. 
  • These analyses show significant correlations between normalization of liver fat and improvements in markers of liver injury and fibrosis, as well as whole-body metabolism. 
  • The new analyses also show that combining ALT response of more than 17 U/L with normalization of liver fat increases the power to predict resolution of NASH.
  • More than 50% reduction in liver fat content was observed in 69% of the patients in the 28mg EFX group, 100% patients in the 50mg EFX arm, and 93% in the 70mg EFX group at week 12.
  • Over 70% liver fat reduction was seen in 50%, 53%, and 80% of the patients in the three dose groups.
  • Only 5% of the patients achieved a liver fat reduction of over 50% or 70% in the placebo arm.
  • Normalization of liver fat content was reported in 25%, 53%, and 67% of the patients in the three dose groups.
  • EFX is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b HARMONY trial in F2/F3 fibrosis patients.
  • A second Phase 2b trial in patients with Cirrhotic (F4) NASH is planned for the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: AKRO shares are down 0.65% at $29.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKRO)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Incyte, Ascendis FDA Decisions, Liver Congress Presentations And 4 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs NASHBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com