Akero Therapeutics New Analyses For Efruxifermin Shows Rapid, Substantial Liver Fat Reduction In NASH Patients
- Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has announced additional analyses from its Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin (EFX) in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with F1-F3 fibrosis.
- Data were presented at the 2021 International Liver Congress.
- These analyses show significant correlations between normalization of liver fat and improvements in markers of liver injury and fibrosis, as well as whole-body metabolism.
- The new analyses also show that combining ALT response of more than 17 U/L with normalization of liver fat increases the power to predict resolution of NASH.
- More than 50% reduction in liver fat content was observed in 69% of the patients in the 28mg EFX group, 100% patients in the 50mg EFX arm, and 93% in the 70mg EFX group at week 12.
- Over 70% liver fat reduction was seen in 50%, 53%, and 80% of the patients in the three dose groups.
- Only 5% of the patients achieved a liver fat reduction of over 50% or 70% in the placebo arm.
- Normalization of liver fat content was reported in 25%, 53%, and 67% of the patients in the three dose groups.
- EFX is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b HARMONY trial in F2/F3 fibrosis patients.
- A second Phase 2b trial in patients with Cirrhotic (F4) NASH is planned for the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: AKRO shares are down 0.65% at $29.76 on the last check Monday.
