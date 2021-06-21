 Skip to main content

Kymera Therapeutics' KT-413 Shows Encouraging Preclinical Anti-Cancer Activity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:20am   Comments
  • Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMRhas announced new preclinical data on its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413's potential as both a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents.
  • The data were featured at the Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) virtual meeting.
  • KT-413 is currently in preclinical development, and Kymera plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA in the second half of 2021.
  • In the mouse xenograft model, intermittent dosing of KT-413 in vivo induced deep and sustained antitumor activity, including complete or partial regressions.
  • The response was found to be superior to the clinically active IRAK4 kinase inhibitor Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) CA-4948 or the latest generation IMiD CC-220 from Bristol Myers' (NYSE: BMS) Celgene.
  • KT-413 showed potent tumor growth inhibition (87%-100%) in multiple MYD88-mutant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patient-derived xenograft in vivo models.
  • The data also demonstrated KT-413's supra-additive activity in combination with rituximab, BTK inhibitors, and BCL2 inhibitors, supporting the clinical potential for KT-413 as a combination therapy in MYD88-mutant DLBCL and other MYD88-mutant B cell lymphomas.
  • Price Action: KYMR shares are up 0.72% at $47.69 on the last check Monday.

