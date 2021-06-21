 Skip to main content

OPKO Health, Nicoya Therapeutics Ink Rayaldee Pact For Hyperparathyroidism In Greater China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:01am   Comments
  • OPKO Health Inc's (NASDAQ: OPK) subsidiary EirGen Pharma has agreed to develop and commercialize Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with stage 3/4 chronic kidney disease with Nicoya Therapeutics in Greater China.
  • Nicoya will make an upfront payment to OPKO of $5 million and an additional $5 million payment during the first 12 months of the agreement or upon Nicoya achieving a certain predetermined development milestone. 
  • In addition, OPKO will be eligible to receive up to $115 million upon the achievement of certain milestones. 
  • Nicoya will also pay OPKO tiered, double-digit royalties on product sales. 
  • Rayaldee is an extended-release formulation of calcifediol, a prohormone of calcitriol, the active form of vitamin D3. 
  • Price Action: OPK shares are up 0.81% at $3.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Chronic Kidney DiseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

