Enochian BioSciences Stock Is Trading Higher After In-Licensing COVID-19, Influenza Inhaled Treatment Technology

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 8:03am   Comments
  • Enochian BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) has acquired an exclusive license for a technology to potentially treat and prevent all variants of coronavirus, including the cause of COVID-19, as well as influenza. 
  • The technology is delivered by a nanoparticle, allowing it to either rapidly treat an infection or to wait in ambush for a cell to become infected to prevent (prophylaxis) future infections. 
  • Since the target cells of the viruses live up to 20 months in human airways, it is possible that a single inhalation could both rapidly treat and protect against infection for relatively long periods.
  • Recently, the FDA accepted Enochian's pre-IND request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV. 
  • The request was based on the results of a 54-year man living with HIV who had failed to suppress the virus with antiviral therapy.
  • Last week, the company also announced a $29 million direct offering.
  • Price Action: ENOB shares are up 13.8% at $6.60 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

