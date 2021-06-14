 Skip to main content

Why Is Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) Stock Surging Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Why Is Enochian BioSciences ENOB Stock Surging Today?
  • The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: ENOB) pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV.
  • Written comments are expected this Fall.
  • The request was based on the results of a 54-year old man living with HIV who had failed to suppress the virus with antiviral therapy.
  • The patient subsequently achieved viral control for 255 days with an innovative treatment of Natural Killer (NK) and Gamma Delta T-cells (GDT) collected from another person. During the entire period, no antiviral drugs were given.
  • It is believed that the GDT cells, a small subset of immune cells that can be infected with HIV, could be a critical factor in controlling the virus.
  • The company holds the exclusive license for the proprietary technology.
  • The Pre-IND submission requested that this strategy be extended to persons with HIV who have successfully suppressed the virus with antiviral treatment.
  • The findings were presented during the Conference of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.
  • Price Action: ENOB shares are up 139% at $10.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

