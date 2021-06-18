 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Europe Approves Sanofi's Expanded Use Of Aubagio In Pediatric Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Europe Approves Sanofi's Expanded Use Of Aubagio In Pediatric Patients With Multiple Sclerosis
  • The European Commission has approved Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Aubagio (teriflunomide) for the treatment of pediatric patients 10 to 17 years of age with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
  • The EC approval is based on data from the Phase 3 TERIKIDS study. 
  • Aubagio was initially approved in the European Union in 2013 for the treatment of adult patients with RRMS, and the European Commission's approval for the pediatric indication provides an additional year of marketing protection in the European Union.
  • Last week, the FDA rejected the Aubagio application for RRMS in children and adolescents, ages 10 to 17.
  • "The FDA deemed the data submitted were not sufficient to obtain approval of an indication in the pediatric population at this time."
  • The FDA has updated the Aubagio label to include additional safety information based on clinical studies in pediatric MS. Still, its indicated use (limited to patients ages 18 and older) remains unchanged.
  • Sanofi also is seeking a similar label expansion in the European Union.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.59% at $52.39 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

BioNTech Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Melanoma Vaccine Trial
Sanofi Scores FDA Approval For Flu-Shot Facility In US
Sanofi's Sutimlimab Hits Endpoint Goal In Rare Anemia Study After FDA Rejection
Elevation Oncology Files for $100M IPO
Sanofi Inks Partnership for Late-Stage Trial of Amcenestrant as Add-On Breast Cancer Therapy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs multiple sclerosisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com