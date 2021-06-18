Bristol Myers Onureg Scores European Approval As Maintenance Therapy For Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- The European Commission has granted full marketing authorization to Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Onureg (azacitidine tablets)
- The approval comes as maintenance therapy in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery after induction therapy with or without consolidation treatment and who are not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
- Onureg is approved in the U.S. for the same set of AML patients.
