Court Rules In Favor Of AstraZeneca Over Delay In COVID-19 Shot Deliveries

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNclaims victory in a court tussle with the European Union over allegations that the company was not producing shots fast enough, thus missing COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.
  • The company had planned 120 million vaccine doses cumulatively by the end of June 2021 and 300 million doses by the end of September.
  • AZN intends to deliver more than 70 million by the end of the month.
  • A judge ordered delivery of 80.2M doses by the end of September.
  • The judgment also acknowledged that the company experienced substantial difficulties in producing the vaccine, which explains the delay.
  • Last month, the E.U.’s lawyer had asked the court to force AZN to pay €10 per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching the E.U. contract.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.75% at $57.91 during the premarket trading session on the last check Friday.

