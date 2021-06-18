 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Geron Stock Trading Is Higher On Reinforcing Imetelstat's Approach For Myelofibrosis Treatment, With Data Publication In Journal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 6:31am   Comments
Share:
Geron Stock Trading Is Higher On Reinforcing Imetelstat's Approach For Myelofibrosis Treatment, With Data Publication In Journal
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) stock is trading higher during the premarket in reaction to data publication from the IMbark Phase 2 trial of imetelstat for myelofibrosis (MF) in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
  • The publication highlights the clinical benefits observed in the study, including symptom response and overall survival, as well as positive biomarker and bone marrow fibrosis assessments, in heavily pre-treated patients.
  • As stated in the paper, IMbark tested two imetelstat doses, and the 9.4 mg/kg dose every three weeks demonstrated clinical benefits.
  • In addition, the reductions in key driver mutations of the disease that were also correlated to clinical benefits suggest the disease-modifying activity of imetelstat.
  • "Targeting the underlying MF malignant clones differentiates imetelstat from other therapeutic agents currently in development for MF," said the lead author of the paper.
  • Currently, the company is conducting IMpactMF Phase 3 trial. It plans to enroll approximately 320 patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis who are refractory to prior treatment with a JAK inhibitor, also referred to as refractory MF.
  • The primary endpoint is overall survival. Key secondary endpoints include symptom response, spleen response, progression-free survival, complete response, partial response, clinical improvement, duration of response, safety, pharmacokinetics, and patient-reported outcomes.
  • IMpactMF is currently enrolling patients.
  • Price Action: GERN shares are up 31.9% at $1.86 during the premarket trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GERN)

Geron: Return On Capital Employed Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Geron: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com