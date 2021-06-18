Geron Stock Trading Is Higher On Reinforcing Imetelstat's Approach For Myelofibrosis Treatment, With Data Publication In Journal
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) stock is trading higher during the premarket in reaction to data publication from the IMbark Phase 2 trial of imetelstat for myelofibrosis (MF) in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
- The publication highlights the clinical benefits observed in the study, including symptom response and overall survival, as well as positive biomarker and bone marrow fibrosis assessments, in heavily pre-treated patients.
- As stated in the paper, IMbark tested two imetelstat doses, and the 9.4 mg/kg dose every three weeks demonstrated clinical benefits.
- In addition, the reductions in key driver mutations of the disease that were also correlated to clinical benefits suggest the disease-modifying activity of imetelstat.
- "Targeting the underlying MF malignant clones differentiates imetelstat from other therapeutic agents currently in development for MF," said the lead author of the paper.
- Currently, the company is conducting IMpactMF Phase 3 trial. It plans to enroll approximately 320 patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis who are refractory to prior treatment with a JAK inhibitor, also referred to as refractory MF.
- The primary endpoint is overall survival. Key secondary endpoints include symptom response, spleen response, progression-free survival, complete response, partial response, clinical improvement, duration of response, safety, pharmacokinetics, and patient-reported outcomes.
- IMpactMF is currently enrolling patients.
- Price Action: GERN shares are up 31.9% at $1.86 during the premarket trading session on the last check Friday.
