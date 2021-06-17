 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Processa Pharmaceuticals In-Licenses Ocuphire's Anticancer Agent

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Processa Pharmaceuticals In-Licenses Ocuphire's Anticancer Agent
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSAhas entered into a licensing agreement with Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) to in-license RX-3117.
  • RX-3117 is an oral anticancer agent with an improved pharmacological profile relative to gemcitabine and other nucleoside analogs.
  • Rx-3117 has a family of patents extending into 2036 and FDA Orphan Designation to treat Pancreatic Cancer.
  • Processa will evaluate the potential benefit of RX-3117 for patients with such cancers as pancreatic or non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Processa has an exclusive worldwide license (excluding China) to develop, manufacture, use, commercialize and sublicense RX-3117.
  • Processa will be developing biomarker assays to identify those patients who will most likely benefit from this targeted therapy.
  • The First Phase 2b trial to assess the correlation of the biomarker measurements with the clinical benefit-risk of RX-3117 will start in 2022.
  • Price Action: OCUP shares are down 3.3% at $4.84, and PCSA shares are down 0.3% at $6.45 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCSA + OCUP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com