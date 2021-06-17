Processa Pharmaceuticals In-Licenses Ocuphire's Anticancer Agent
- Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) has entered into a licensing agreement with Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) to in-license RX-3117.
- RX-3117 is an oral anticancer agent with an improved pharmacological profile relative to gemcitabine and other nucleoside analogs.
- Rx-3117 has a family of patents extending into 2036 and FDA Orphan Designation to treat Pancreatic Cancer.
- Processa will evaluate the potential benefit of RX-3117 for patients with such cancers as pancreatic or non-small cell lung cancer.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Processa has an exclusive worldwide license (excluding China) to develop, manufacture, use, commercialize and sublicense RX-3117.
- Processa will be developing biomarker assays to identify those patients who will most likely benefit from this targeted therapy.
- The First Phase 2b trial to assess the correlation of the biomarker measurements with the clinical benefit-risk of RX-3117 will start in 2022.
- Price Action: OCUP shares are down 3.3% at $4.84, and PCSA shares are down 0.3% at $6.45 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
