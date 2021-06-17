 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead's Kite Pharma Collaborates With Shoreline Biosciences For Cell Therapies For Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Gilead's Kite Pharma Collaborates With Shoreline Biosciences For Cell Therapies For Cancer Settings
  • Kite Pharma, a unit of Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Shoreline Biosciences Inc, has entered into a strategic partnership to develop novel cell therapies across various cancer targets.
  • The collaboration will focus initially on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK targets, with Kite having an option to expand the partnership to include an iPSC CAR Macrophage program for an undisclosed target to be selected post-deal execution.
  • This agreement follows Kite's investment in Shoreline's recent Series A financing.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Shoreline will receive an upfront payment. It will be eligible to receive additional payments totaling over $2.3 billion and royalties based on achieving certain development and commercial milestones.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are down 0.58% at $66.94 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Is Trading After $25M In Milestone Payment From Gilead
Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Shelves Mid-Stage Study, Precigen & Novan Jump On Data, Hematology Conference, Janux Debuts
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Gilead, IBM And More
5 Top ETFs With Exposure To Biogen
Gilead's Trodelvy New Subgroup Data Shows Benefit in Second-Line Breast Cancer Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancer cell therapyBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com