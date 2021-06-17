 Skip to main content

Lineage Inks Option Agreement With Amasa Therapeutics For HyStem

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Lineage Inks Option Agreement With Amasa Therapeutics For HyStem
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTXhas granted an exclusive option to Amasa Therapeutics Inc to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to use its HyStem technology to develop and commercialize therapies for local treatment of solid tumors under pre-negotiated terms. 
  • Under the option agreement, Amasa will purchase some amounts of Lineage's existing supply of clinical-grade HyStem biomaterial and has the right to buy additional quantities in up to 12 months.
  • Lineage will receive an upfront cash payment and, if the option is exercised, would be entitled to additional payments, sales royalties, and sublicense fees and royalties.
  • HyStem is a patented biomaterial made from and structurally mimics naturally occurring extracellular matrix, the structural network of molecules surrounding cells in organs and tissues.
  • Price Action: LCTX shares are up 2.80% at $2.94 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

