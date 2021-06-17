Pfizer's Xeljanz Cuts Incidence Of Death, Respiratory Failure In COVID-19 Patients, Brazilian Study Shows
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) said that its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz (tofacitinib) reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study’s primary goal.
- Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with respiratory illness due to the infection, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- Incidence of death or respiratory failure was 18.1% for patients treated with the drug compared to 29% for placebo.
- Death from any cause through day 28 occurred in 2.8% of patients in the tofacitinib group and 5.5% in the placebo group.
- Serious adverse events occurred in 20 patients treated with the drug compared to 17 patients on placebo.
- The incidence of severe infection was 3.5% in the tofacitinib group and 4.2% in the placebo group.
- Xeljanz belongs to a class of drugs called JAK inhibitors and is approved in four indications.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.05% at $39.28 during the premarket trading session on the last check Thursday.
