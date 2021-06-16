 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of BriaCell Therapeutics Surged Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Share:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.

The expansion includes Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma and Bria-Lung for lung cancer and the company anticipates commencing clinical trials for these therapies in 2022. 

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer. 

At the time of publication, shares of BriaCell Therapeutics were trading 18.6% higher at $7.15. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.00. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCTX)

Why Shares Of BriaCell Therapeutics Are Surged Today
BriaCell Extends Personalized Breast Cancer Immunotherapy To Prostate & Lung Cancer And Melanoma
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Completes Organon Spin-Off, Auris Repositions As RNA Therapeutic Company With Trasir Purchase, Replimune's Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Movers Trading Ideas General