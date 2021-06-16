Why Shares Of BriaCell Therapeutics Surged Today

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.

The expansion includes Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma and Bria-Lung for lung cancer and the company anticipates commencing clinical trials for these therapies in 2022.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

At the time of publication, shares of BriaCell Therapeutics were trading 18.6% higher at $7.15. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.00.