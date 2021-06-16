 Skip to main content

Eton Pharmaceuticals Buys US, Canadian Rights To Zeneo Hydrocortisone Autoinjector

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 6:43am   Comments
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Crossject's Zeneo hydrocortisone needleless autoinjector.
  • The product is under development as a rescue treatment for adrenal crisis.
  • Zeneo is a pre-filled, single-use device that propels medication through the skin in less than a tenth of a second.
  • Crossject holds more than 400 global patents on the device, including 24 issued in the U.S. extending as far as 2037.
  • Eton expects to submit a marketing application for the product to the FDA in 2023 and plans to request Orphan Drug Designation.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Crossject will receive development and regulatory milestone payments from Eton of up to $5 million, commercial milestones of up to $6 million, and a 10% royalty on net sales of the product.
  • Crossject will be responsible for the management and expense of development, clinical, and manufacturing activities.
  • Eton will take care of all regulatory and commercial activities.
  • Yesterday, the FDA approved Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride injection) to treat hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
  • Price Action: ETON shares are down 1.46% at $6.73 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

