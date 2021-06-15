 Skip to main content

Eton Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After FDA Approval For Rezipres

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Eton Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After FDA Approval For Rezipres
  • The FDA has approved Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ETON) Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride injection) to treat clinically significant hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
  • Rezipres is already available in Europe.
  • The company currently owns or receives royalties from four FDA-approved products, including Alkindi Sprinkle, Biorphen, Rezipres, and Alaway Preservative Free, and has five additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.
  • Price Action: ETON shares are up 7.06% at $6.98 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

