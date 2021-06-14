 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lipocine To Start Testing Neuro-Steroid Candidate In Postpartum Depression Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Lipocine To Start Testing Neuro-Steroid Candidate In Postpartum Depression Patients
  • The FDA has signed off Lipocine Inc's (NASDAQ: LPCN) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to initiate a Phase 2 study to evaluate LPCN 1154 for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
  • A pharmacokinetic (PK) study to assess dose proportionality is planned to start in July 2021, with top-line results expected in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Following the PK study, a proof-of-concept study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LPCN 1154 in adult female subjects is expected to start dosing in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: LPCN shares are up 12% at $1.49 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPCN)

LPCN: Summary Judgment Spurns Lipocine
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Clarus Therapeutics Wins Jatenzo Patent Infringement Case Brought By Lipocine
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Investigational New Drug ApplicationBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com