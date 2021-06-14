Johnson & Johnson Building Case With New Patient Survival Data For Darzalex In Multiple Myeloma
- Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 MAIA study evaluating the Darzalex combo in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
- After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed.
- Adding Darzalex (daratumumab) to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (NYSE: BMY) Revlimid (lenalidomide) and steroid dexamethasone (Rd) could slash the risk of death by 32% in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients ineligible to receive stem cell transplants.
- Data were reported at the European Hematology Association’s virtual congress.
- The entire set of results “strongly support” the Darzalex-Rd combo as a new standard of care for newly diagnosed, transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma patients, Thierry Facon, M.D., an investigator of the MAIA trial, said in a statement.
- Highlights from longer-term follow-up analysis:
- The overall survival rate of 66% with Darzalex-Rd (D-Rd) vs. 53% with Rd.
- The progression-free survival rate of 53% with D-Rd vs. 29% with Rd.
- Median time to subsequent treatment was not reached with D-Rd vs. 42.4 months with Rd.
- The updated overall response rate of 93% with D-Rd vs. 82% with Rd.
- Price Action: JNJ shares closed at $164.96 on Friday.
