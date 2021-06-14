Avenue Therapeutics Pain Management Treatment Rejected By FDA Again; Shares Drop
- Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) has received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for IV tramadol.
- Citing delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with tramadol, the agency said that the treatment does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients in acute pain.
- Also, there is insufficient information supporting the safety and effectiveness of tramadol in combination with other analgesics.
- The FDA did not identify any Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls issues.
- Avenue disagrees with the FDA's interpretation of the data and intends to pursue regulatory approval for IV tramadol.
- Price Action: ATXI shares dropped 4.8% at $4.01 before the trading was halted. To resume at 7:30 a.m. ET.
