Avenue Therapeutics Pain Management Treatment Rejected By FDA Again; Shares Drop

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 7:18am   Comments
  • Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXIhas received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for IV tramadol.
  • Citing delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with tramadol, the agency said that the treatment does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients in acute pain.
  • Also, there is insufficient information supporting the safety and effectiveness of tramadol in combination with other analgesics.
  • The FDA did not identify any Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls issues.
  • Avenue disagrees with the FDA's interpretation of the data and intends to pursue regulatory approval for IV tramadol.
  • Price Action: ATXI shares dropped 4.8% at $4.01 before the trading was halted. To resume at 7:30 a.m. ET.

