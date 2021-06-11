 Skip to main content

BeiGene Touts Initial Brukinsa Efficacy, Safety Profile For Leukemia, Compared To Imbruvica

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 10:15am   Comments
  • BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNErevealed an interim analysis of the Phase 3 ALPINE trial evaluating Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • In the study, Brukinsa shrunk tumors in more patients than Imbruvica did while causing fewer incidents of a dangerous heart side effect.
  • Data were unveiled at the European Hematology Association virtual congress.
  • Brukinsa triggered an overall response in 78.3% of patients, significantly more than Imbruvica’s 62.5% after a median of 15 months of follow-up.
  • But when analyzed by an independent data review committee, the BeiGene drug’s efficacy edge narrowly missed the statistical significance bar, with the response rates at 76.3% and 64.4% for Brukinsa and Imbruvica, respectively.
  • At the one-year mark, 94.9% of Brukinsa patients were still alive without disease worsening, versus 84% of patients in the Imbruvica arm, translating into a preliminary risk reduction of 60%.
  • Brukinsa did demonstrate a clear safety edge in atrial fibrillation, with 2.5% of Brukinsa patients suffered atrial fibrillation, significantly lower than the 10.1% for the Imbruvica group.
  • 7.8% of Brukinsa patients stopped treatment because of side effects, compared with 13% of the Imbruvica group.
  • Price Action: BGNE shares are up 0.57% at $354.99 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs leukemiaBiotech News Health Care General

