BeiGene Touts Initial Brukinsa Efficacy, Safety Profile For Leukemia, Compared To Imbruvica
- BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) revealed an interim analysis of the Phase 3 ALPINE trial evaluating Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
- In the study, Brukinsa shrunk tumors in more patients than Imbruvica did while causing fewer incidents of a dangerous heart side effect.
- Data were unveiled at the European Hematology Association virtual congress.
- Brukinsa triggered an overall response in 78.3% of patients, significantly more than Imbruvica’s 62.5% after a median of 15 months of follow-up.
- But when analyzed by an independent data review committee, the BeiGene drug’s efficacy edge narrowly missed the statistical significance bar, with the response rates at 76.3% and 64.4% for Brukinsa and Imbruvica, respectively.
- At the one-year mark, 94.9% of Brukinsa patients were still alive without disease worsening, versus 84% of patients in the Imbruvica arm, translating into a preliminary risk reduction of 60%.
- Brukinsa did demonstrate a clear safety edge in atrial fibrillation, with 2.5% of Brukinsa patients suffered atrial fibrillation, significantly lower than the 10.1% for the Imbruvica group.
- 7.8% of Brukinsa patients stopped treatment because of side effects, compared with 13% of the Imbruvica group.
