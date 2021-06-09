 Skip to main content

Karyopharm Stock Is Trading Higher On Updated Eltanexor Data In Patients With Blood Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTIannounced updated data from Phase 1/2 trial of eltanexor (ATG-016) for patients with hypomethylating agent (HMA) refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Of the 15 patients evaluable for efficacy, 7 (47%) had marrow complete response (mCR), and 5 (33%) had stable disease (SD) for a total disease control rate of 80%.
  • In the 10 mg cohort (n=5), all patients derived clinical benefit with three patients (60%) reaching mCR and two patients (40%) reaching SD.
  • In the 20 mg cohort (n=10), 4 patients (40%) had mCR and 3 (30%) had SD.
  • Four patients had hematologic improvement (HI) and became transfusion-independent for at least eight weeks, including two patients with tri-lineage HI.
  • The overall survival (OS) for patients who reached mCR (n=7) was 11.86 months, compared to 8.67 months for patients who did not reach mCR (n=8).
  • Patients with the disease control (n=12) had numerically longer median overall survival (mOS) of 9.86 months vs. 3.15 months for patients with progressive disease.
  • Patients with HI had an mOS of 10.58 months.
  • Price Action: KPTI shares are up 6.42% at $10.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

