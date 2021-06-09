Karyopharm Stock Is Trading Higher On Updated Eltanexor Data In Patients With Blood Disorder
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) announced updated data from Phase 1/2 trial of eltanexor (ATG-016) for patients with hypomethylating agent (HMA) refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Of the 15 patients evaluable for efficacy, 7 (47%) had marrow complete response (mCR), and 5 (33%) had stable disease (SD) for a total disease control rate of 80%.
- In the 10 mg cohort (n=5), all patients derived clinical benefit with three patients (60%) reaching mCR and two patients (40%) reaching SD.
- In the 20 mg cohort (n=10), 4 patients (40%) had mCR and 3 (30%) had SD.
- Four patients had hematologic improvement (HI) and became transfusion-independent for at least eight weeks, including two patients with tri-lineage HI.
- The overall survival (OS) for patients who reached mCR (n=7) was 11.86 months, compared to 8.67 months for patients who did not reach mCR (n=8).
- Patients with the disease control (n=12) had numerically longer median overall survival (mOS) of 9.86 months vs. 3.15 months for patients with progressive disease.
- Patients with HI had an mOS of 10.58 months.
- Price Action: KPTI shares are up 6.42% at $10.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Blood Disorders Briefs myelodysplastic syndromeBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General