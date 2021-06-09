 Skip to main content

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher After Positive FDA Meeting Outcome For Rhinosinusitis Program

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 5:48am   Comments
  • Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRAannounced the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA for LYR-210, its lead candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
  • Lyra and the FDA established key elements of the Phase 3 program.
  • The single primary endpoint will evaluate improvement at week 24 using a composite score of three cardinal symptoms of CRS: nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain.
  • Based on the Agency's suggestion, Lyra will enroll approximately 350 subjects split into two replicate, largely concurrent Phase 3 clinical trials.
  • Both studies will evaluate a 7500µg dose of LYR-210, and additional key clinical aspects of the studies will also be the same.
  • The Phase 3 trial is expected to start by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: LYRA shares are up 19.4% at $9.4 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

