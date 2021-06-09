 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Aethlon Medical Stock Skyrocketing?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 5:37am   Comments
Share:
Why Aethlon Medical Stock Skyrocketing?
  • Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock surged probably in reaction to Zacks Article 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.'
  • The company recently announced the positive results from using its Hemopurifier in treating two critically ill COVID-19 patients, which is available under the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA).
  • The first patient was administered the Hemopurifier treatment daily, with adequate tolerance of the procedure and no signs of an allergic reaction, thrombotic complications, or hemolysis.
  • After the treatment, no demonstrable COVID-19 viremia, the active circulation of the virus in the bloodstream, was observed in the patient.
  • The treatment improved COVID-19 associated coagulopathy (CAC), lung injury, inflammation, and tissue injury.
  • Consequently, the company believes that the treatment can potentially remove exosomes with noxious microRNA cargo, resulting in patient recovery.
  • The second patient with coronary artery disease and diabetes, among other disorders, also had acute kidney injury, demonstrated in vivo removal of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the bloodstream of an infected patient.
  • The patient completed a six-hour Hemopurifier treatment without complications.
  • Price Action: AEMD shares are up 470.1% at $12.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEMD)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2021
AEMD: Added Liquidity to Advance Hemopurifier
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com