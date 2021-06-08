Bayer's Cell, Gene Therapies for Parkinson's Disease Enters Human Trials
- Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy has officially landed in the clinic, while another treatment for the neurodegenerative movement disorder is recruiting patients.
- Bayer’s subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics’s trial will eventually enroll 10 participants. Patients will have dopamine-producing cells surgically implanted into a part of the brain called the putamen.
- The trial will primarily examine the safety and tolerability of DA01 cell transplantation a year after the procedure.
- Secondary goals include assessing evidence of cell survival following transplant and motor effects one and two years after surgery.
- Additional safety and tolerability data will be collected at the two-year mark.
- The company has also kicked off a gene therapy trial in Parkinson’s disease, this time through Asklepios BioPharmaceutical. That trial is a phase 1b.
- The AskBio trial, meanwhile, will also target the putamen with an AAV gene therapy. The virus will deliver a gene to boost GDNF gene expression, which has been shown in preclinical models to promote the regeneration of neurons and motor recovery.
- The study has enrolled ten patients since August 2020.
