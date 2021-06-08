 Skip to main content

Vaccinex Initiates Pepinemab Trials for Alzheimer's, Head & Neck Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 7:57am   Comments
  • Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNXhas activated first clinical sites to screen and enroll patients in its Phase 1/2 study evaluating pepinemab as a single agent in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and in its phase 2 study in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
  • The Alzheimer's proof-of-concept study is expected to enroll at least 40 patients with key efficacy endpoints that include cognition and brain imaging measures.
  • This study has received funding support from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and the Alzheimer's Association.
  • The HNSCC study will enroll up to 65 patients. Efficacy endpoints will focus on objective response rate and progression-free survival, overall survival, and duration of response.
  • Price Action: VCNX shares are up 5% at $3.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

