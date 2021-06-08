Vaccinex Initiates Pepinemab Trials for Alzheimer's, Head & Neck Cancer
- Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) has activated first clinical sites to screen and enroll patients in its Phase 1/2 study evaluating pepinemab as a single agent in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and in its phase 2 study in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- The Alzheimer's proof-of-concept study is expected to enroll at least 40 patients with key efficacy endpoints that include cognition and brain imaging measures.
- This study has received funding support from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and the Alzheimer's Association.
- The HNSCC study will enroll up to 65 patients. Efficacy endpoints will focus on objective response rate and progression-free survival, overall survival, and duration of response.
- Price Action: VCNX shares are up 5% at $3.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
