 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PDS Biotech's Lead Versamune Program Achieves Overall Tumor Reduction of 67% In HPV16 Positive Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:
PDS Biotech's Lead Versamune Program Achieves Overall Tumor Reduction of 67% In HPV16 Positive Cancer Patients
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has announced interim data from the Phase 2 trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents - bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12 for HPV16 positive cancers.
  • Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • 83% (5/6) of the patients demonstrated an objective response in relapsed or refractory checkpoint inhibitor naïve advanced cancer patients.
  • The reported objective response rate with the current standard of care checkpoint inhibitor treatment is 12-24%.
  • 100% (6/6) are still alive at eight months.
  • 80% (4/5) of patients with an objective response still have an ongoing response at eight months. One patient had a complete response.
  • In patients who have also failed checkpoint inhibitor therapy, tumor reduction was observed in 58% (7/12), with an overall objective response rate of 42% (5/12) already achieved.
  • 83% (10/12) of patients are still alive at eight months.
  • Also, in patients with HPV16-negative cancer, 0% (0/7) experienced tumor reduction was observed.
  • 80% (4/5) of checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients are still alive at eight months. 0% (0/2) checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients are still alive at eight months.
  • Price Action: PDSB shares are up 11.3% at $10.46 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDSB)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com