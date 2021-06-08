 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Histogen Secures $6.5M Via Direct Equity Offering

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Histogen Secures $6.5M Via Direct Equity Offering
  • Histogen Inc (NASDAQ: HSTOhas raised $6.5 million from institutional investors by selling around 5.9 million shares at $1.10 per share in a registered direct offering priced at the market. HSTO's last closing price on Monday was $1.08.
  • Concurrently, the company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4.8 million shares.
  • The offering is expected to close by June 9.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire in five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
  • The gross proceeds of approximately $6.5 million will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Last week, HSTO decided to suspend the development of the HST 001 program in androgenic alopecia instead focus on orthopedic indication programs.
  • Price Action: HSTO shares are down 8.33% at $0.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSTO)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Histogen Stops HST 001 Development After Trial Failure, Shifts Focus On Programs For Orthopedic Indications
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com