Applied DNA's Veterinary COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Induces Neutralizing Antibodies Against Three Variants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:40am   Comments
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) and its program development partner, Evvivax S.R.L., have announced results from an in vitro neutralization study of sera evaluating the company's COVID-19 vaccine in felines.
  • Data includes the trial cohort of 11 domestic felines vaccinated with the Applied DNA-Evvivax LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate against three COVID-19 variants.
  • Data showed that all vaccinated felines produced neutralizing antibody titers against all three variants.
  • The study showed neutralizing antibody titers against B.1.1.7 were not significantly impacted while neutralizing antibody titers against P1 and B.1.526 were reduced as expected and consistent with other CDC-reported data on vaccine-induced antibody neutralization against these variants.
  • The company believes these expected reductions in viral neutralization titers against two variants are unlikely to lead to a significant decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate against these variants in domestic felines.
  • It plans to initiate a SARS-CoV-2 challenge trial with mink in August 2021.
  • Price Action: APDN shares are up 1.98% at $5.92 during the market session on the last check Monday.

