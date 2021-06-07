 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amgen's Sotorasib is First KRAS Inhibitor to Show Overall Survival Benefit in Lung Cancer With KRAS Mutations

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Amgen's Sotorasib is First KRAS Inhibitor to Show Overall Survival Benefit in Lung Cancer With KRAS Mutations
  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) presented data on overall survival from the Phase 2 results of the CodeBreaK 100 clinical study for Lumakras (sotorasib) in previously treated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • The study showed that treatment with Lumakras induced a 37% objective response rate in patients and 12.5 months of median overall survival.
  • In the trial, sotorasib demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 6.8 months.
  • An additional patient achieved complete response (bringing the total to four complete responses and 42 partial responses) compared to previously reported results.
  • Data from a separate study were also presented discussing patient-reported outcomes on Lumakras, which is a once-daily oral medication. Treatment-related adverse events were mostly mild and manageable with care.
  • In exploratory analyses, tumor response to Lumakras was consistently observed across a range of biomarker subgroups.
  • In the patient subsets separated by baseline PD-L1 expression (n=86), response and tumor shrinkage were observed across the range of baseline PD-L1 expression levels, with a response rate of 48% for the PD-L1 negative group.
  • Improved efficacy with Lumakras was seen in the STK11-mutant group with concurrent wild-type KEAP1 (n=22) with median progression-free survival of 11.0 months and median overall survival of 15.3 months.
  • Last month, sotorasib received FDA accelerated approval for use in adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have received at least one prior systematic therapy.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $235.87 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN)

What Does Amgen's Debt Look Like?
Amgen's Stomach Cancer Drug Acquired in Five Prime Buyout Extends Patients' Lives, Mid-Stage Study Shows
Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday
Amgen, Kyowa Kirin Ink $1.25B Deal for Developing KHK4083 In Skin Disorders
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech Earnings News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com