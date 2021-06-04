Cellectar Bio Stock Drops After ASCO Presentation on White Blood Cell Cancer Therapy
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) announced updated data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study of CLR 131 in relapsed/refractory B-cell hematologic cancers.
- Data from 131 Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) patients showed a 100% (6/6) overall response rate, 83.3% major response rate, and a 16.7% complete response rate.
- Median time to initial response was 22 days after the first infusion, while median time to major response, as defined as at least a 50% reduction in IgM, was 44 days after the first infusion.
- Progression-free survival (PFS) for both MYD88 wild-type patients and the high-risk subgroup has not been reached after 18 months.
- PFS for multidrug refractory patients was 11 months. The company also highlighted that Mean treatment-free remission is 1.1 years and remains ongoing.
- See slide presentation here.
- Price Action: CLRB shares are down 15.5% at $1.54 during the market session on the last check Friday.
