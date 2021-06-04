 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis' Neuroendocrine Tumors Targeted Radiotherapy Takes Small Hit on Clinically Relevant Overall Survival

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Novartis' Neuroendocrine Tumors Targeted Radiotherapy Takes Small Hit on Clinically Relevant Overall Survival
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSreported the final analysis from the NETTER-1 phase 3 study comparing Lutathera plus 30 mg Sandostatin LAR (octreotide) to 60 mg octreotide LAR in patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors.
  • Lutathera failed to significantly prolong the lives of patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors, according to data unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
  • When used alongside Novartis’ Sandostatin LAR in the trial, Lutathera reduced the risk of death by 16% compared with solo Sandostatin LAR. But the improvement didn’t clear the statistical significance bar.
  • Lutathera resulted in a clinically relevant prolongation in median overall survival of 11.7 months (48 months vs. 36.3 months in the control group).
  • The company also noted that adding Lutathera to the mix extended the median time patients lived by nearly a year; patients treated with the Lutathera regimen lived a median of 48 months, versus 36.3 months for the control group.
  • “While not statistically significant, I consider this difference to be clinically relevant for these patients,” Strosberg said in a statement.
  • Multiple factors may have hurt Lutathera’s survival stats, Novartis said. A large number of patients in the control arm—about 36%—actually crossed over to receive Lutathera, Strosberg noted.
  • Patients in the Netter-1 trial were allowed to receive other anti-cancer treatments after disease progression on their randomized treatment or upon finishing an 18-month treatment period.
  • No new safety signals emerged in the long-term safety follow-up with a median of 6.3 years. In terms of secondary hematological malignancies, no new MDS or acute leukemia cases were reported in the long-term follow-up.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.44% at $89.70 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Novartis' Prostate Cancer Radioligand Therapy Extended Overall Survival by Four Months
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, iRhythm CEO Quits Abruptly, Moderna Inks Vaccine Supply Agreements
Novartis's Late-stage Study On Cosentyx Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Novartis's Cosentyx Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis In Pediatric Patients
Novartis Terminates Three Beovu Studies in Ocular Disorders Citing Patient Safety
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs tumorsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com