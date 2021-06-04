 Skip to main content

Gilead's Trodelvy New Subgroup Data Shows Benefit in Second-Line Breast Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILDhas announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
  • Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Trodelvy extended survival in a subgroup analysis of relapsed or refractory triple-negative breast cancer patients in the second line.
  • In second-line patients who reported disease progression within 12 months of (neo)adjuvant chemo, Trodelvy cut the risk of disease worsening or death by 59% over chemo.
  • In this sub-group, progression-free survival of 5.7 months compared with 1.5 months on chemo was reported.
  • The therapy also posted a median overall survival of 10.9 months compared with 4.9 months for patients on chemo.
  • Trodelvy also showed a higher overall response rate compared with chemo (30% vs. 3 %).
  • No treatment-related deaths in the subgroup were reported.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 1.29% at $67.34 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

