Gilead's Trodelvy New Subgroup Data Shows Benefit in Second-Line Breast Cancer Patients
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Trodelvy extended survival in a subgroup analysis of relapsed or refractory triple-negative breast cancer patients in the second line.
- In second-line patients who reported disease progression within 12 months of (neo)adjuvant chemo, Trodelvy cut the risk of disease worsening or death by 59% over chemo.
- In this sub-group, progression-free survival of 5.7 months compared with 1.5 months on chemo was reported.
- The therapy also posted a median overall survival of 10.9 months compared with 4.9 months for patients on chemo.
- Trodelvy also showed a higher overall response rate compared with chemo (30% vs. 3 %).
- No treatment-related deaths in the subgroup were reported.
- Price Action: GILD shares are up 1.29% at $67.34 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General