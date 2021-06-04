Nanobiotix's Nanoparticle Technology Shows Tumor-Killing Effect in Early-Stage Head & Neck Cancer
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX), ahead of the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology meeting, has said that its nanoparticles were able to shrink tumors in about 77% of patients in a small Phase 1 trial.
- NBTXR3 consists of crystalline nanoparticles that are delivered by intratumoral injections.
- Of 13 evaluable patients given NBTXR3 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, just under 77% saw tumor regression.
- The open-label Phase I trial dubbed Study 1100 enrolled patients who hadn’t previously received a checkpoint inhibitor and patients who showed prior resistance to one.
- Of the five patients who hadn’t received an anti-PD-1 therapy, 80% saw tumor regression, and 60% saw an objective response. That included one complete response, he added.
- Of the eight patients who showed prior resistance to an anti-PD-1, 75% saw tumor regression, and 50% had objective responses, including one complete response and two partial responses.
- NBTXR3 is already approved for locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma in 27 EU countries. Still, Nanobiotix is looking to first bring it to the U.S. as a single agent for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- Then it’ll pursue an OK in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy.
- Price Action: NBTX shares are up 7.07% at $17.51 on the last check Friday.
