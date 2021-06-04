 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nanobiotix's Nanoparticle Technology Shows Tumor-Killing Effect in Early-Stage Head & Neck Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Nanobiotix's Nanoparticle Technology Shows Tumor-Killing Effect in Early-Stage Head & Neck Cancer
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX), ahead of the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology meeting, has said that its nanoparticles were able to shrink tumors in about 77% of patients in a small Phase 1 trial.
  • NBTXR3 consists of crystalline nanoparticles that are delivered by intratumoral injections.
  • Of 13 evaluable patients given NBTXR3 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, just under 77% saw tumor regression.
  • The open-label Phase I trial dubbed Study 1100 enrolled patients who hadn’t previously received a checkpoint inhibitor and patients who showed prior resistance to one.
  • Of the five patients who hadn’t received an anti-PD-1 therapy, 80% saw tumor regression, and 60% saw an objective response. That included one complete response, he added.
  • Of the eight patients who showed prior resistance to an anti-PD-1, 75% saw tumor regression, and 50% had objective responses, including one complete response and two partial responses.
  • NBTXR3 is already approved for locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma in 27 EU countries. Still, Nanobiotix is looking to first bring it to the U.S. as a single agent for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
  • Then it’ll pursue an OK in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • Price Action: NBTX shares are up 7.07% at $17.51 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, iRhythm CEO Quits Abruptly, Moderna Inks Vaccine Supply Agreements
Nanobiotix, LianBio Ink NBTXR3 Development Pact In Asia For Solid Tumor Settings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs neck cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com