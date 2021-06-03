Hoth Therapeutics Unveils Preclinical Results of HT-KIT Therapeutic Program
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has reported results from a preclinical trial of HT-KIT, a new molecular entity under development to treat mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis.
- HT-KIT is an mRNA frame-shifting therapeutic designed to specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT, which is required for the proliferation, survival, and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells.
- Key findings of the mouse models found that HT-KIT:
- Reduces KIT expression and induces apoptosis of neoplastic human mast cells.
- Inhibits tumor growth in humanized xenograft mast cell neoplasia models.
- Reduces liver infiltration of neoplastic mast cells.
- Reduces tumor growth in isograft models of mast cell neoplasia.
- Reduces signs of mast cell leukemia in an isograft model of mutant mast cell neoplasia.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are up 2.29% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General