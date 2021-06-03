 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoth Therapeutics Unveils Preclinical Results of HT-KIT Therapeutic Program

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Hoth Therapeutics Unveils Preclinical Results of HT-KIT Therapeutic Program
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTHhas reported results from a preclinical trial of HT-KIT, a new molecular entity under development to treat mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis.
  • HT-KIT is an mRNA frame-shifting therapeutic designed to specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT, which is required for the proliferation, survival, and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells.
  • Key findings of the mouse models found that HT-KIT:
    • Reduces KIT expression and induces apoptosis of neoplastic human mast cells.
    • Inhibits tumor growth in humanized xenograft mast cell neoplasia models.
    • Reduces liver infiltration of neoplastic mast cells.
    • Reduces tumor growth in isograft models of mast cell neoplasia.
    • Reduces signs of mast cell leukemia in an isograft model of mutant mast cell neoplasia.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are up 2.29% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOTH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
HOTH Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH): Developing Life-Changing Drugs for Rare Cancers and Diseases
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com