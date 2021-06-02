 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Almost Half of Crohn's Disease Patients Achieved Endoscopic Response After One Year of Maintenance Treatment with AbbVie's Risankizumab

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Almost Half of Crohn's Disease Patients Achieved Endoscopic Response After One Year of Maintenance Treatment with AbbVie's Risankizumab
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 maintenance study, FORTIFY, showing Skyrizi (risankizumab) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year in Crohn's disease.
  • After one year, 47% of patients receiving risankizumab achieved endoscopic response compared with 22% of patients in the induction-only control group.
  • A higher number of patients receiving risankizumab achieved clinical remission, with 52% on risankizumab versus 41% in the induction-only control group.
  • 39% of patients in the risankizumab group achieved endoscopic remission compared to 13% of the induction-only control group.
  • Deep remission was achieved by 29% of risankizumab treated patients versus 10% in the control group.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.50% at $111.64 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Encouraging Long Term Safety, Efficacy In Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis Patients
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For June PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Progenity's Targeted Delivery Of Adalimumab Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Models Induced With Colitis
AbbVie-Roche Win European Approval for Venclyxto in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Crohn's Disease Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com