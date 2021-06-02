Almost Half of Crohn's Disease Patients Achieved Endoscopic Response After One Year of Maintenance Treatment with AbbVie's Risankizumab
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 maintenance study, FORTIFY, showing Skyrizi (risankizumab) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year in Crohn's disease.
- After one year, 47% of patients receiving risankizumab achieved endoscopic response compared with 22% of patients in the induction-only control group.
- A higher number of patients receiving risankizumab achieved clinical remission, with 52% on risankizumab versus 41% in the induction-only control group.
- 39% of patients in the risankizumab group achieved endoscopic remission compared to 13% of the induction-only control group.
- Deep remission was achieved by 29% of risankizumab treated patients versus 10% in the control group.
