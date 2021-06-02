AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Encouraging Long Term Safety, Efficacy In Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis Patients
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced results of an analysis from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 2 clinical trial, showing that continuous treatment with Rinvoq (upadacitinib) resulted in sustained improvements in psoriatic arthritis patients who did not respond to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.
- At week 56, 29% of patients achieved minimal disease activity.
- 60% of patients treated with continuous Rinvoq 15 mg achieved ACR20 response at week 56.
- Additionally, 41% and 24% of patients treated with continuous RINVOQ achieved ACR50/ACR70 response, respectively.
- ACR20/50/70 is defined as at least a 20%/50%/70% reduction from baseline in the number of both tender and swollen joint counts.
- Additionally, new analyses showed that patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis on background methotrexate (MTX) treated with Rinvoq maintained higher rates of clinical remission and low disease activity through three years than those treated with Humira (adalimumab).
- A separate integrated safety analysis found the safety profile of Rinvoq was consistent over 4.5 years, with no new safety risks observed.
- A higher proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq completed three years of treatment without rescue compared to Humira (46% versus 34%, respectively).
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.34% at $112.59 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: Briefs rheumatoid arthritisBiotech News Health Care General