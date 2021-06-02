 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Encouraging Long Term Safety, Efficacy In Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Encouraging Long Term Safety, Efficacy In Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis Patients
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced results of an analysis from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 2 clinical trial, showing that continuous treatment with Rinvoq (upadacitinib) resulted in sustained improvements in psoriatic arthritis patients who did not respond to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.
  • At week 56, 29% of patients achieved minimal disease activity.
  • 60% of patients treated with continuous Rinvoq 15 mg achieved ACR20 response at week 56.
  • Additionally, 41% and 24% of patients treated with continuous RINVOQ achieved ACR50/ACR70 response, respectively.
  • ACR20/50/70 is defined as at least a 20%/50%/70% reduction from baseline in the number of both tender and swollen joint counts.
  • Additionally, new analyses showed that patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis on background methotrexate (MTX) treated with Rinvoq maintained higher rates of clinical remission and low disease activity through three years than those treated with Humira (adalimumab).
  • A separate integrated safety analysis found the safety profile of Rinvoq was consistent over 4.5 years, with no new safety risks observed.
  • A higher proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq completed three years of treatment without rescue compared to Humira (46% versus 34%, respectively).
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.34% at $112.59 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For June PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Progenity's Targeted Delivery Of Adalimumab Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Models Induced With Colitis
AbbVie-Roche Win European Approval for Venclyxto in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
JNJ's Stelara Fails to Beat AbbVie's Humira In Crohn's Disease Patients
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iovance To Delay Regulatory Filing For Cancer Therapy, Departures At Passage Bio, Positive Readout For Silence Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs rheumatoid arthritisBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com