Bristol Myers' Opdivo-Yervoy Combo Approved In Europe, Canada For Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:57am   Comments
  • The regulatory authorities in Europe and Canada have approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
  • The approvals are based on results from the CheckMate -743 trial.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint, showing superior overall survival (OS) of 18.1 months with Opdivo plus Yervoy versus 14.1 months for chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin).
  • Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer mainly caused by asbestos exposure. It most often affects the pleural lining (the lining surrounding the lungs).
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.38% at $65.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

