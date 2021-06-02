Bristol Myers' Opdivo-Yervoy Combo Approved In Europe, Canada For Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
- The regulatory authorities in Europe and Canada have approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- The approvals are based on results from the CheckMate -743 trial.
- The trial met its primary endpoint, showing superior overall survival (OS) of 18.1 months with Opdivo plus Yervoy versus 14.1 months for chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin).
- Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer mainly caused by asbestos exposure. It most often affects the pleural lining (the lining surrounding the lungs).
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.38% at $65.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs MesotheliomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General