MorphoSys to Acquire Constellation Pharma at $34/Share; Enters $2B Strategic Funding with Royalty Pharma
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) has agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) for $34/share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
- The purchase price of $34.00 per share in cash represents a premium of approximately 70% to Constellation's volume-weighted average price for the last five trading days.
- Constellation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics for cancer.
- Constellation's two lead product candidates, pelabresib (CPI-0610), a BET inhibitor, and CPI-0209, a second-generation EZH2 inhibitor, are in mid-to late-stage clinical trials.
- MorphoSys has also entered into a long-term strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) for an upfront payment of $1.425 billion.
- The proceeds will be used to support the financing of the Constellation transaction and the development of the combined pipeline.
- Royalty Pharma will also provide MorphoSys with access to up to $350 million in Development Funding Bonds with the flexibility to draw over one year.
- MorphoSys will receive additional payments of up to $150 million in milestone payments.
- MorphoSys will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: CNST shares are up 66.7% at $33.73, while MOR shares are down 14.4% at $18.91 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
