AC Immune Stock Jumps After Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate Confirms Favorable Safety, Tolerability Profile

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:34am   Comments
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIUhas completed an 18-month interim assessment of safety and tolerability in the Phase 2 study evaluating ACI-24, its vaccine candidate for mild Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • No safety concerns or evidence for CNS inflammation or ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities) were observed, confirming earlier interim results.
  • The company will complete the Phase 2 study with the 24-month analysis based on currently enrolled patients.
  • The company is also advancing an optimized ACI-24 formulation, which demonstrates enhanced and sustained immunogenicity in preclinical studies, particularly against key pathological forms of Abeta such as oligomeric and pyroglutamate Abeta.
  • Pyroglutamate Abeta (pyroGlu-Abeta) is a highly neurotoxic form of Abeta, that is N-terminally truncated and post-translationally modified to form pyroglutamate.
  • In non-human primates, vaccination with the optimized ACI-24 vaccine generated a strong, conformation-specific antibody response against oligomeric and pyroGlu-Abeta.
  • A robust boosting effect was also observed, approximately 8-fold vs. 4-fold increase, respectively, between the 3rd and 5th injections.
  • The company plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the optimized ACI-24 formulation by year-end, followed by clinical development in Down syndrome-related AD, with Phase 2 as early as 2022/2023.
  • Price Action: ACIU shares are up 24.2% at $7.91 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

