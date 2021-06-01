Alkermes Shares Move Higher On FDA Approval Of Schizophrenia, Bipolar Med
- The FDA has approved Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ: ALKS) Lybalvi, a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic composed of olanzapine, an established antipsychotic agent, and samidorphan, a new chemical entity, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.
- The approval comes as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes, as monotherapy or an adjunct to lithium or valproate.
- The treatment will be commercially available later in Q4 of 2021.
- Alkermes will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: ALKS shares are up 0.60% at $22.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
