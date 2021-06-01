 Skip to main content

Alkermes Shares Move Higher On FDA Approval Of Schizophrenia, Bipolar Med

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 9:35am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ: ALKS) Lybalvi, a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic composed of olanzapine, an established antipsychotic agent, and samidorphan, a new chemical entity, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.
  • The approval comes as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes, as monotherapy or an adjunct to lithium or valproate.
  • The treatment will be commercially available later in Q4 of 2021.
  • Alkermes will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: ALKS shares are up 0.60% at $22.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: bipolar disorder Briefs Schizophrenia

