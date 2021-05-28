 Skip to main content

Verrica's VP-102 Application Review for Molluscum Contagiosum Delayed till September

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 8:42am   Comments
  • The FDA has extended the review period for the marketing application for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: VRCA) VP-102 to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum).
  • Now the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is September 23.
  • The FDA extended the review period to have additional time for the information submitted by Verrica, including its training program and distribution model, in response to comments from the agency regarding the Company's human factors study.
  • Price Action: VRCA shares are down 3.82% at $11.33 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

