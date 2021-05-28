Iterum Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Sulopenem Application Review On Track
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has concluded a late-cycle meeting with the FDA related to its application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
- Sulopenem is under review as a treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.
- The agency determined that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently necessary and is continuously working toward the action date of July 25.
- During the meeting, the FDA shared issues still under review, and the company responded.
- In April, the company disclosed that the FDA needed additional time to review its sulopenem application, and FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee June 2 meeting has been postponed.
- Price Action: ITRM shares are up 22.8% at $1.51 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General