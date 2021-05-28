 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Sulopenem Application Review On Track

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Sulopenem Application Review On Track
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRMhas concluded a late-cycle meeting with the FDA related to its application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
  • Sulopenem is under review as a treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.
  • The agency determined that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently necessary and is continuously working toward the action date of July 25.
  • During the meeting, the FDA shared issues still under review, and the company responded.
  • In April, the company disclosed that the FDA needed additional time to review its sulopenem application, and FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee June 2 meeting has been postponed.
  • Price Action: ITRM shares are up 22.8% at $1.51 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITRM)

24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Why Iterum (ITRM) Stock Is Plunging Today?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com